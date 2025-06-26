Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ally Financial by 42.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust raised its stake in Ally Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 110,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. For consumer lenders, the Trump Administration’s hardline approach to tariffs is “difficult to ignore” and there’s clearly more downside to the group if tariffs remain near current levels. If tariffs remain in place, risks to growth would skew meaningfully to the downside and risks to inflation to the upside, adds the analyst, who is downgrading the firm’s Consumer Finance industry view to Cautious from Attractive. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This trade represents a 8.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

