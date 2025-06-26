Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,252,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,360,000 after purchasing an additional 111,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,990,000 after acquiring an additional 184,278 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,226,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,752,000 after acquiring an additional 192,295 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,965 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after purchasing an additional 863,052 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.24%.

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $257,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,038.18. This represents a 8.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.81 per share, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,284,131.01. This trade represents a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

