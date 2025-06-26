Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by First Financial Group Corp

First Financial Group Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. First Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.17.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $170.68 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.36%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $5,742,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,555,196 shares in the company, valued at $451,452,029.28. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,306 shares of company stock worth $35,782,927 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

