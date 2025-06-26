AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.57 and traded as high as C$38.37. AltaGas shares last traded at C$38.26, with a volume of 555,009 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.26. The company has a market cap of C$11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 68.98%.

In other news, Director Peter James Ledig sold 13,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total value of C$534,974.44. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.19, for a total value of C$3,605,480.00. Insiders sold 107,161 shares of company stock valued at $4,210,690 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Ltd owns and operates a diversified basket of energy infrastructure businesses. Business is conducted through four segments: Midstream, power, utilities and corporate. Utility business owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution assets across North America. Midstream business subsequent to the sale of non-core midstream assets in Canada and also engaged in the natural gas liquid processing and extraction, transportation, and storage.

