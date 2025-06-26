Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.31 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 25 ($0.34). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 24.55 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,387 shares trading hands.

Altitude Group Stock Down 1.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 22.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 24.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of £17.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Altitude Group

In related news, insider Graham Feltham sold 189,173 shares of Altitude Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.27), for a total value of £37,834.60 ($51,693.67). Also, insider Nichole Stella bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £13,000 ($17,761.99). In the last three months, insiders have sold 444,443 shares of company stock valued at $207,370,460. Corporate insiders own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

