Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Rubicon Global Capital Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Rubicon Global Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 5.4% of Rubicon Global Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Citizens Jmp lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.64.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

