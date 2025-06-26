Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of CX Institutional’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 85,488 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,569,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 300,745 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,220,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,059 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.09.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.64.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

