Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Reduced by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,308 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $12,014,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,050 shares in the company, valued at $105,984,909. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.64.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

AMZN opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

