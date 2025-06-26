American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives $5.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Price Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $488.89 million, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.58.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 8.70%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.