Analyzing Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) and The Competition

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) is one of 45 public companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste $1.72 billion $743.97 million 11.69 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Competitors $6.81 billion $184.70 million 13.53

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 0 2 0 0 2.00 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Competitors 363 1328 1503 88 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste currently has a consensus price target of $310.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.11%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste 50.07% 25.70% 19.01% Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Competitors 2.85% -6.69% 2.79%

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s rivals have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays an annual dividend of $23.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.0% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste rivals beat Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán. It provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services. The company also offers non-aeronautical services, such as leasing of space at its airports to retailers, restaurants, airlines, and other commercial tenants; catering, handling, and ground transportation services, as well as engages in the various commercial operations. In addition, it holds concessions to operate the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and various airports in Colombia, including the Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellín, the José María Córdova International Airport in Rionegro, the Los Garzones Airport in Montería, the Antonio Roldán Betancourt Airport in Carepa, the El Caraño Airport in Quibdó, and the Las Brujas Airport in Corozal. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

