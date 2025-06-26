Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Aptiv by 201.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 48.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Aptiv by 164.7% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $67.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

