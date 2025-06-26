ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,586,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,396,000 after acquiring an additional 219,092 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 465,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10,526.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 457,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 453,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 383,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,789,000 after purchasing an additional 61,508 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.32. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $71.27.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

