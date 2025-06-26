Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae Sells 372,488 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 372,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $6,384,444.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,290,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,259,050.02. The trade was a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Blake Mcrae also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 24th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 305,204 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $5,127,427.20.

On Monday, June 23rd, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 188,930 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $3,157,020.30.

On Thursday, May 8th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 91,999 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $954,029.63.

On Tuesday, April 29th, Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 25,405 shares of Arlo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $251,509.50.

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $16.73 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.05 and a beta of 2.01.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $119.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.35 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Roth Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

