Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ashland were worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ashland by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 670,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after acquiring an additional 424,595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth $28,943,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Ashland by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,860,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,409,000 after acquiring an additional 212,916 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ashland by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,806,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,583,000 after acquiring an additional 208,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ashland by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 577,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,247,000 after acquiring an additional 184,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ASH shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ashland in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ashland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Ashland Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of ASH opened at $50.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.21 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.52.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). Ashland had a negative net margin of 5.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.17%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Stories

