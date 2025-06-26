Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Sells $2,031,926.00 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Manuel Alba sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $2,031,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 432,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,648,997.36. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Manuel Alba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Astera Labs alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Manuel Alba sold 600 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Manuel Alba sold 63,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $3,992,310.00.

Astera Labs Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $89.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.39. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue was up 144.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Astera Labs by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 20.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALAB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Astera Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Astera Labs

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.