Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) EVP Derek Gordon Schiller Sells 40,000 Shares

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) EVP Derek Gordon Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,210,252. This trade represents a 11.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, June 20th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 30,000 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $1,365,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, Derek Gordon Schiller sold 72,505 shares of Atlanta Braves stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,117,715.00.

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $46.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -131.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.93.

Atlanta Braves ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,470,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,827,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 8.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,829,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,179,000 after purchasing an additional 138,111 shares during the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 24.3% in the first quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,732,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,333,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,473,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,946,000 after purchasing an additional 52,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,457,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Atlanta Braves from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atlanta Braves from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Atlanta Braves to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

