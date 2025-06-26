Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.22. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 113 shares traded.
Aura Systems Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31.
Aura Systems Company Profile
Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.
