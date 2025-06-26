Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Stock Performance

AXS stock opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $68.49 and a twelve month high of $107.19. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.58 and its 200-day moving average is $94.94.

Axis Capital Announces Dividend

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is 17.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Axis Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axis Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Axis Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

About Axis Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

