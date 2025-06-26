Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Stake Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 91.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.99, for a total value of $5,409,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,063,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,583,622.18. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,762,384.40. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,642 shares of company stock valued at $30,500,428 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

AXON stock opened at $785.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.63, a PEG ratio of 91.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $704.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $628.19. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $279.02 and a fifty-two week high of $806.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

