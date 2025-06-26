Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,701,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,619,000 after purchasing an additional 373,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,111,000 after purchasing an additional 49,457 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 10,213.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 634,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,371,000 after purchasing an additional 628,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 487,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after purchasing an additional 70,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BANR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Banner Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.03. Banner Corporation has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $159.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.72 million. Banner had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banner Corporation will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

About Banner

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Corporation (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.