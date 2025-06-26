Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Stock Price

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.05.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $410.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $154.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $385.46 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $410.39 and its 200 day moving average is $485.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total transaction of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 153,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,677,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

