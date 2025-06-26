Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Stock Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,739 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Barclays by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 36,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 102,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Barclays by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 48,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas raised Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of BCS opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $18.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

