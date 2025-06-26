Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,275 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,266,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21,420.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,245,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,754,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,104,520 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,416,078,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Amazon.com to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock valued at $20,531,075. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AMZN opened at $211.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.