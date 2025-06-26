Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bath & Body Works Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $28.84 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $41.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72.
Bath & Body Works declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 21.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
Bath & Body Works Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
