BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Receives $34.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TBBB shares. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of BBB Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BBB Foods from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $37.00 target price on shares of BBB Foods and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Shares of BBB Foods stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73 and a beta of 0.16. BBB Foods has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $35.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). BBB Foods had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $838.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BBB Foods will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in BBB Foods by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in BBB Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

