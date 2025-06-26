BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $114,185,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,266,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,691 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,655,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,413,000 after buying an additional 898,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,761,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,137,000 after buying an additional 768,595 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BRBR stock opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.11. BellRing Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,151,570.82. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas J. Cornille sold 3,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $239,814.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,836 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,218.68. This represents a 5.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,992 shares of company stock valued at $532,903. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

