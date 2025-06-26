Best Battery Technology Stocks To Consider – June 24th

Mullen Automotive, Tetra Technologies, and American Battery Technology are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or supply batteries and related energy‐storage solutions—such as lithium-ion, solid‐state or flow batteries—used in applications from electric vehicles to grid storage. Investors watch these stocks for exposure to the growing demand for cleaner energy and electrification, though their performance can be influenced by raw‐material prices, technological breakthroughs and regulatory policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

MULN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 6,573,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,831. Mullen Automotive has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $168,000,000.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $164,271.31.

Tetra Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE TTI traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. 591,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. Tetra Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $452.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of ABAT stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 545,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,307. American Battery Technology has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $4.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of -2.61.

