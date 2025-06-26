Best Electric Vehicle Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

Tesla, Lucid Group, Shell, Navitas Semiconductor, and Vale are the five Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture, or sale of electric vehicles (EVs) and their components—such as batteries, charging infrastructure, or powertrain systems. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the growing EV market and its potential for long-term growth. The performance of electric vehicle stocks often reflects technological advances, government incentives, and shifts in consumer demand toward cleaner transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $25.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $347.70. 121,261,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,276,781. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 192.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.70.

Lucid Group (LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 104,299,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,611,467. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

SHEL stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,038,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,332,570. The stock has a market cap of $215.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.33. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

NASDAQ:NVTS traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 28,849,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,478,982. Navitas Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27.

Vale (VALE)

Vale S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.05. The stock had a trading volume of 19,902,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,491,420. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37. Vale has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $12.05.

