Best Music Stocks Worth Watching – June 24th

Apple, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group, Spotify Technology, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the creation, distribution, streaming or live performance of music—this includes record labels, streaming platforms, concert promoters and music‐technology firms. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue streams such as streaming royalties, ticket sales, licensing fees and merchandise, with performance typically driven by trends in digital consumption, live‐event demand and licensing opportunities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.21. The company had a trading volume of 31,047,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,536,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.33 and its 200-day moving average is $221.12.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $5.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.28. The company had a trading volume of 21,805,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,063,623. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.04. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,612,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,958,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.46. The stock has a market cap of $278.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.22.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

NYSE SPOT traded up $20.39 on Tuesday, reaching $751.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,746. The company’s fifty day moving average is $649.99 and its 200-day moving average is $576.87. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $288.07 and a 1-year high of $753.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Walt Disney stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.78. 4,229,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,083,114. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $120.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

