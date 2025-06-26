Best Real Estate Stocks To Consider – June 24th

Bank of America, Wells Fargo & Company, Ford Motor, Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, MercadoLibre, and Capital One Financial are the seven Real Estate stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Real estate stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop or manage income-producing properties such as office buildings, shopping centers, apartments and industrial parks. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to real estate markets without directly buying or operating physical properties. Many real estate stocks take the form of real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are required to distribute a large portion of their taxable income as dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Real Estate stocks within the last several days.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

BAC traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,343,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,765,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.28. The company has a market cap of $352.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,451,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365,948. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,168,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,742,710. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.50. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Morgan Stanley (MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

MS traded up $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.30. 3,021,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,685,473. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $90.94 and a twelve month high of $142.03. The stock has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Charles Schwab (SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $90.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,368,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,438,413. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $90.60. The stock has a market cap of $163.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded up $57.73 on Tuesday, hitting $2,510.62. The company had a trading volume of 150,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,395.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,093.81. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,563.21 and a 1-year high of $2,635.88. The stock has a market cap of $127.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Shares of COF stock traded up $5.10 on Tuesday, hitting $206.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.46 and its 200-day moving average is $185.75. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13.

