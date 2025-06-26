Best Water Stocks Worth Watching – June 24th

RTX, NuScale Power, and Home Depot are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manage or supply water‐related goods and services—ranging from municipal utilities and desalination plants to treatment chemicals, pump manufacturers and smart‐meter technologies. By investing in water stocks, shareholders gain exposure to an essential and fast-growing sector driven by population growth, tightening water supplies and stricter environmental regulations. The performance of these stocks typically reflects regional infrastructure spending, regulatory shifts and broader sustainability initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

NYSE RTX traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.79. 5,131,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,418,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $189.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $149.26.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Shares of SMR stock traded up $5.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. 17,110,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,721,595. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.95 and a beta of 1.99. NuScale Power has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Home Depot stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $326.31 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $357.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $362.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.90.

