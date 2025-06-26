Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $2.42. Biloxi Marsh Lands shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 5,500 shares trading hands.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of 60.50 and a beta of -1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03.

Get Biloxi Marsh Lands alerts:

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 1st. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns approximately 90,000 acres of surface, subsurface, and minerals in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. The company was incorporated in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biloxi Marsh Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.