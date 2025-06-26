Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 1,355.6% during the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Bio-Techne by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TECH. Evercore ISI began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

TECH stock opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $83.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

