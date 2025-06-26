BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1,161.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

