Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – June 23rd

IQVIA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, Cidara Therapeutics, Indaptus Therapeutics, Danaher, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of companies that use biological processes, cells or organisms to develop products in healthcare, agriculture and other industries. These firms typically invest heavily in research and development to create drugs, diagnostics and novel biotechnologies, and their share prices often fluctuate with clinical trial results and regulatory decisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

IQVIA (IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

IQVIA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.48. 3,079,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,587. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $134.65 and a 12 month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.21 and a 200 day moving average of $175.74. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $395.98. 807,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,355,038. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $627.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $412.62 and its 200 day moving average is $487.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $183.02. 1,182,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,224,354. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

NASDAQ CDTX traded up $20.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,534,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.02. The firm has a market cap of $525.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.79. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Indaptus Therapeutics (INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

NASDAQ INDP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 329,002,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,384. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

DHR stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.41. 882,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,251,755. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $139.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $440.68. 313,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,943. The company has a market capitalization of $113.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.45 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $459.51.

