BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,515.6% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.33 and a 12 month high of $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.71.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. This trade represents a 25.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $2,004,442.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,233 shares in the company, valued at $43,250,371.34. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,592 shares of company stock valued at $35,977,967. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Further Reading

