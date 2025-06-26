BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $9.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 47,198 shares traded.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
