BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.18 and traded as low as $9.68. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 47,198 shares traded.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Broyhill Asset Management bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

