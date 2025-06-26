Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in EQT were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT stock opened at $58.28 on Thursday. EQT Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.65.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Corporation will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

