Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 365 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 36,500.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,969,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $247.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

