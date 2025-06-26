Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 465 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in TransUnion by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,339 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $180,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $74,283,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,370,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,501,000 after acquiring an additional 789,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,709,000 after acquiring an additional 503,969 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $82,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,337,563.28. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,180. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRU opened at $88.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.88 and its 200-day moving average is $88.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.38 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

