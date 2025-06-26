Blue Trust Inc. Buys 147 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nucor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,679,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $195,977,000 after acquiring an additional 104,238 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 194,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus set a $155.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Nucor Stock Up 0.1%

NUE stock opened at $128.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.35. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Nucor Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.59 and a twelve month high of $170.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

