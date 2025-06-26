Blue Trust Inc. Buys 212 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,426,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,664,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,050,000 after acquiring an additional 696,343 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR opened at $65.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.11%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a $0.6925 dividend. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 105.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

