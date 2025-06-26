Blue Trust Inc. Buys 2,362 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 94.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 46,174,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,134,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,469,000 after acquiring an additional 355,769 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,843,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,282 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mattel by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,673,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,318,000 after acquiring an additional 453,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mattel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,390,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,847,000 after acquiring an additional 127,064 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Mattel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Mattel had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

About Mattel

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

