Blue Trust Inc. Buys 428 Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 61.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,101,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Docusign by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,158,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Docusign by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,754,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Docusign

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $608,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,555,610.04. This represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $39,713.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $654,827.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,101,776 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DOCU. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wedbush lowered their price target on Docusign from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Docusign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Docusign from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Docusign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

Docusign Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Docusign stock opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.69 and a beta of 1.14. Docusign Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.79 million. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 36.50%. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

