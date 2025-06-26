Blue Trust Inc. Buys 752 Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,377,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,837,000 after purchasing an additional 19,329 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 291,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 154,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,383,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,554,000 after purchasing an additional 285,376 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,500,000 after purchasing an additional 765,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FULT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Fulton Financial from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Fulton Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.07 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 16.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corporation will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

