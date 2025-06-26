Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 5,080 ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,822,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,914,000 after buying an additional 3,155,004 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,496,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,511,000 after purchasing an additional 529,888 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,061,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,625,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 593,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after buying an additional 14,483 shares in the last quarter.

Get ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMTH opened at $25.75 on Thursday. ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The ALPS/SMITH Core Plus Bond ETF (SMTH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to global debt securities of any maturity and credit quality. The fund aims for an above-average total return. SMTH was launched on Dec 5, 2023 and is issued by SS&C.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SMTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS | Smith Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.