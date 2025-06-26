Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.91. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.