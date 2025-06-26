Blue Trust Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $297.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.68. The stock has a market cap of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.98. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $326.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Insider Activity

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,025. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,698. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,453. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.23.

Get Our Latest Report on CDNS

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.