Blue Trust Inc. Has $114,000 Stock Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 1,132.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,566,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 63,574 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,385 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,315 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,231,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,748 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 33,269 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

PDBC stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.17. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

