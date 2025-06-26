Blue Trust Inc. Has $98,000 Position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avient by 649.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 19,431 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 130,733.3% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,344,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Avient by 85.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Avient by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Baird R W raised Avient to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Avient in a research report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Avient Stock Down 3.5%

AVNT stock opened at $32.76 on Thursday. Avient Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $54.68. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 100.93%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

